Boney Island, the adorable attraction, is re-materializing; tickets are now on sale

What to Know Boney Island at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

Sept. 28 through Oct. 31, Thursday through Sunday (as well as Oct. 30 and 31, a Monday and Tuesday)

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 24: $25; $20 members

What's all of that rattling about?

The rattle-filled rattled is this: One of the best-known, most-beloved, most-everything'd Halloween yard haunts ever to rattle its bones in Southern California is finding new "life" in a surprising spot.

The attraction? It's Boney Island, a whimsical little wonderland created by Rick Polizzi, a producer on "The Simpsons." Mr. Polizzi began filling his front yard will sorts of spectral characters decades ago, much to the delight of kids around his Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

And, yes, kids and grown-ups from around the region. Boney Island couldn't rattle forever, however, and after a brief appearance — or eek-pearance, if you prefer — in Griffith Park, it shuddered, then shuttered.

Now it is back at a place that knows a few things about bones (of the most dino-fantastic variety, true): It's the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, which will give Boney Island the space, and well-deserved spotlight, starting on Sept. 28.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will likely sell out as Boney buffs reconnect with the much-missed attraction.

The Halloween-y high jinks, which will feature the Deadwood Forest, The Hauntington Gardens, the Haunted Hallowe'en Light Trail, and lots of cheeky skeletons, will shimmer nightly, Thursday through Sunday, plus Oct. 30 and 31 (which are a Monday and Tuesday in 2023).

Admission is $25 or $20 if you are a member of the Natural History Museum.

The journey from Sherman Oaks to Exposition Park can run about 45 minutes, depending on traffic, but Boney Island's trip has been considerably longer and a bit more circuitous. Count on its many fans following the hauntingly happy happening to its latest and possibly most august engagement.

After all, it isn't all that often that a homegrown yard haunt ends up at a world-famous museum.