Colossal clocktowers that give off a glow by night and also possess a twinge of fright, at least when the moon is high and Halloween is nigh?

These stately spires are not always easy to find, at least outside of our favorite books and scary movies.

But there are a few iconic and elegantly eerie examples of clocktower-esque cool around Los Angeles, with one of the best-known structures gracing the train station at 800 N. Alameda Street.

It's Union Station we're talking about here, of course, and its terrific tower, a belfry-style structure that feels straight out of a storybook. And the fact that one of our city's most festive and free family festivals takes place below it only adds to its eeky allure.

That festival? Why it's Booniun Station, of course, and it'll flap its beautiful bat wings for the world-famous transportation landmark just ahead of Halloween.

This pay-nothing pop-up actually happens over two days, on Oct. 29 and 30, and loads of seasonal activities, adorable crafts, and chances to join a costume parade are on the schedule.

And the treats-on-track trail, one of Booniun Station's most beloved offerings? That, too, will be back with plenty of goodies in tow.

The South Patio is the place, the hours each day are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and finding yummy foodstuffs for purchase?

A "selection of Halloween food specials" will be available (yep, made by the "station's diverse eateries."

While entry to the festival is free, parking is an additional fee, if you're arriving by car. Choosing to go Metro is also a popular choice, given the fact that you can disembark just a minute or two from where all of the Boonion bashery is afoot.