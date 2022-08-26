Bowers Museum Will Host KCRW for a Free Night of Tunes, Art, Fun

What to Know Sunday, Aug. 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Santa Ana

Free RSVP; museum entry is complimentary for museum and KCRW members, as well as Santa Ana residents

Farewell to the summer season... well, almost.

We're in the "farewell-ish" phase of winding down August, when we're still craving breezy, starlit, weekend-type whimsies, even as we see Labor Day Weekend, the autumnal equinox, and, eventually, cooler days on the horizon.

Which makes the final music-filled festivals of the summer all the more poignant and precious.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bowers Museum has long understood that sweet sense of preciousness. The esteemed Orange County cultural institution has been around for most of a century, presenting engaging exhibits that give locals a clearer view of the far reaches of the world and history, cherished traditions, amazing treasures, and invigorating ideas that often provide uplifting insight.

And an uplifting spirit will be present, with poignancy and preciousness in tow, on Sunday evening, Aug. 28 at the free KCRW Summer Night.

This is the only 2022 Orange County engagement for the indie station's popular summer series, making it, yes, all the more precious.

Celebrated KCRW DJs Francesca Harding and José Galván will visit the vivacious three-hour happening with a host of marvelous music selections, while art activities made for the younger set, pop-up bars, and plenty to see/do/savor will fill the Santa Ana museum's Key Courtyard.

Oh yes, and speaking of Santa Ana? If you're a resident, you can enjoy free museum admission that evening, which is also a perk for KCRW members and members of the museum as well. Just be sure to have your ID at the ready.

Even if don't live locally and aren't a member of the station or the host destination, you can still pay admission and check out what's inside, including "Everest: Ascent to Glory," a major, mountain-exploring exhibition that will conclude its six-month-plus run on Aug. 28.

The gallery store and Tangata Restaurant will also stay open later, through to 8:30.

RSVPing for this free event? You definitely should, seeing as how summer's charms are fleeting and we're seeking all the sweetness we can.