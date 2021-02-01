Breakfast-for-Dinner Lovers, Your Ultimate Sub Has Arrived

What to Know Feb. 1-7, 2021 is Brinner Week at the sub chain

The week is celebrating the Everything Hook & Ladder Sub

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation receives a portion of every sandwich sold

Brunch is such a famous meal that not placing it in the hallowed pantheon of breakfast, lunch, and dinner seems almost wrong.

Linner, on the other hand, hasn't quite reached the stratospheric, supping-celebrated heights as brunch. (Of course, most people understand that it stands for "lunch meets dinner," in the same way that brunch is short for "breakfast meets lunch.")

But what of "brinner," arguably the least known of the between-proper-meals, made-up-word bunch?

It's clearly a catchy term that means "breakfast meets dinner," but if you were to truly eat brinner between those two meals, you'd be dining around 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning.

Firehouse Subs is encouraging us to view brinner in a different light, or, rather, in the way that most brinner buffs already approach it: As a celebration of breakfast foods enjoyed in the early evening, at dinner time.

To further this celebration, the sandwich-strong chain has dubbed the first week of February 2021 as National Brinner Week, all to hail its newest hankering-inspiring creation.

It's a well-stuffed sub that takes its inspiration from two morningtime classics, the everything bagel and Philadelphia cream cheese.

And while the Everything Hook & Ladder Sub's tempting bread has definitely been everything'd — poppy seeds, dried garlic, and other savory bits are part of the everything spectrum — the sandwich's center is filled with later-in-the-day foodstuffs, including hot smoked turkey, Virginia Honey ham, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Yep, this seems pretty brinner-y us to us, as far as breakfast-plus-dinner offerings go.

Good to know?

Part of the purchase price of every Everything Hook & Ladder Sub sold will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which donates "... lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations."

Seeking a special to sub-up your household?

The Family Meal Deal just launched. The offer, which nets you 10% off any half platter (the subs & snack option or the subs & salad option), is good through Feb. 14, and you can place your order ahead of time through the site or the app.

Brunch, linner, brinner?

Whether these mid-morning, mid-afternoon, and breakfast-for-dinner choices are even more popular than the standard meals we know is up for debate.

But there's little to quibble over when it comes to bread that boasts that everything oomph: It's a touch spicy, a little crunchy, and adds garlicky goodness to subs, sandwiches, bagels, and, well, yes, absolutely everything.