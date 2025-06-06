Food & Drink

Bring on the ‘rotating burgers' as ‘Summer of Smorgasburg' opens at ROW DTLA

A bevy of palate-pleasing patties will be in the savory spotlight at the free-to-enter food market.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Oleksandr Yurchak

What to Know

  • Summer of Smorgasburg
  • Opens June 8 at ROW DTLA
  • The Sunday market has several summer events planned, including different burgers in the weekly spotlight, a Father's Day event, and the opening of Ice Cream Alley July 6
  • Free admission; two hours free parking; no dogs allowed

Burgers, by their very circular nature, seem to be something that could rotate, if you put enough spin on the bun.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

But a series of "rotating burgers" is something different, at least when you're discussing Smorgasburg LA, the large-scale outdoor food market at ROW DTLA.

The weekly event, which welcomes food lovers most Sundays to the sunny Arts District location, is launching the "Summer of Smorgasburg" June 8, with several tempting tastes and to-dos on the calendar.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Yes and for sure, burgers will be among the talked-about stars of the summer, with a rotating slate of patties-plus-buns getting applause.

Kato will stop by June 8 to serve a chili cheeseburger that includes a Weiser pepper emulsion and Humboldt grass-fed beef, along with other nummily notable ingredients.

Look for other burgers down the summer road at the Smorgasburg Stand, with a bevy of toppings, bread-types, and approaches that are both interesting and appetizing.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Autos 2 hours ago

Go Pac to the future at this ‘Totally Awesome!' exhibit of '80s and '90s cars

Food & Drink 6 hours ago

15 National Doughnut Day deals you do-nut want to miss

There are a few flavor-strong events ready to hit the grill at the market, including the "LAist Tournament of Cheeseburgers," a sizable and savory throwdown set to sizzle July 20.

It's true that National Hamburger Day just wrapped, and Pasadena's famous Cheeseburger Week is more than a half year away. But artisanal burgers are a prominent, tomato-topped, aioli-slathered theme this summer at Smorgasburg LA.

But you say your hankerings run more to the confection side of the summer plate? The oh-so-obsessed-over Ice Cream Alley returns to Smorgasburg LA July 6.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us