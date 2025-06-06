Bring on the ‘rotating burgers' as ‘Summer of Smorgasburg' opens at ROW DTLA

What to Know Summer of Smorgasburg

Opens June 8 at ROW DTLA

The Sunday market has several summer events planned, including different burgers in the weekly spotlight, a Father's Day event, and the opening of Ice Cream Alley July 6

Free admission; two hours free parking; no dogs allowed

Burgers, by their very circular nature, seem to be something that could rotate, if you put enough spin on the bun.

But a series of "rotating burgers" is something different, at least when you're discussing Smorgasburg LA, the large-scale outdoor food market at ROW DTLA.

The weekly event, which welcomes food lovers most Sundays to the sunny Arts District location, is launching the "Summer of Smorgasburg" June 8, with several tempting tastes and to-dos on the calendar.

Yes and for sure, burgers will be among the talked-about stars of the summer, with a rotating slate of patties-plus-buns getting applause.

Kato will stop by June 8 to serve a chili cheeseburger that includes a Weiser pepper emulsion and Humboldt grass-fed beef, along with other nummily notable ingredients.

Look for other burgers down the summer road at the Smorgasburg Stand, with a bevy of toppings, bread-types, and approaches that are both interesting and appetizing.

There are a few flavor-strong events ready to hit the grill at the market, including the "LAist Tournament of Cheeseburgers," a sizable and savory throwdown set to sizzle July 20.

It's true that National Hamburger Day just wrapped, and Pasadena's famous Cheeseburger Week is more than a half year away. But artisanal burgers are a prominent, tomato-topped, aioli-slathered theme this summer at Smorgasburg LA.

But you say your hankerings run more to the confection side of the summer plate? The oh-so-obsessed-over Ice Cream Alley returns to Smorgasburg LA July 6.