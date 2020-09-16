Brisket to Challah, Local Rosh Hashanah Meals Abound

What to Know Rosh Hashanah 5781 is from Sept. 18 at sundown through sundown on Sept. 20

Local eateries have brisket, potato pancakes, and challah for take-out and delivery

Order in advance

Sharing a meal with loved ones, whether those loved ones are seated next to you or seen on a screen, is one of the soul-sweet centerpieces of a memorable holiday.

And when the Jewish New Year arrives, that supping experience is made even more marvelous by some of the meaningful standards on the table, from briskets and pot roasts to the all-important, ever-so-toothsome loaf of challah.

A number of Southern California restaurants are creating the standards for the Rosh Hashanah 5781 celebration, which begins on Friday evening, Sept. 18, and concludes at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 20.

If you're looking for some of those luscious, ready-to-serve offerings, check in with some local eateries and let them know what you need for your at-home meal.

BOA Steakhouse has a dinner-for-2 Rosh Hashanah feast for $120. Included?

Look for chicken noodle soup as the starter, an choice between an eight-hour braised Creekstone brisket or a half chicken from Rosie's Farm, and a host of sides to choose from, including sweet potato puree and grilled asparagus.

Jar's special holiday dinner is $65 per person, and features chicken schnitzel with fingerling potatoes or that famous Jar pot roast, complete with carrots, caramelized onions, prunes, and creamy horseradish.

Dessert? Oh yum, it's roasted apple bread pudding with crème Anglaise.

And at Akasha? Chopped chicken liver, matzo ball soup, and Yukon gold potato pancakes are all on the a la carte menu.

You'll want to order ahead of time for the meal, and check if there are outside dining options at whatever restaurant you choose.