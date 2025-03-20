Bubbles, both small and step-inside-able, get their own OC festival

What to Know Bubblefest

Discovery Cube OC

Presented by Farmers & Merchants Bank

March 28-April 14, 2025

Tickets are on sale now

$24 adult premier seating; other ticketing options and Bubblefest offers are available here

Spring is here and so are our airy yearnings, those seasonal desires that involve being outdoors in a fluttery, flowery, sunbeam-filled world.

Few things represent this particular spring-inspired feeling as well as a bubble does, that soapy and shimmery orb that can be created with a small plastic wand, some bubble-making solution, and a bit of breath.

Where, though, can you go to find a bubble-laden land, the sort of science-centered fantasia that is all about these iridescent icons?

Discovery Cube OC has long been that playful place, a learning-forward spot that turns into a bubble bastion in the springtime.

Or over a few spring weeks, should we say. Bubblefest, an annual tradition at the Santa Ana destination, is a frothy favorite for families seeking fascinating and light-hearted ways to spend spring break.

The bubbles are back — and there are a lot of them — from March 29 through April 14, 2025.

Highlights include "The Mega Bubblefest Laser Show" with bubble artist Melody Lang and opportunities to visit the Bubble Zone Festival.

Paddle boat rides, bubble-cool activities, and other diversions are on the docket.

"A spring break tradition for many families across Southern Cailfornia, Bubblefest is a wonderment of soapy science sensations that combine music, lasers, and, of course, bubbles and more bubbles," said Joe Adams, the CEO of Discovery Cube.

"This is our longest running show and partnership, thanks to the Yangs and their spectacular Mega Bubblefest Laser Show. We can't wait to see all our visitors covered in soapy solution and exploring first-hand the science behind bubbles."

Tickets can move as fast as a bubble flies on a stiff breeze, especially for the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show, which is a timed treat.

Float by this site to secure your spots for this popular SoCal soap-tacular, a glimmering good time that truly elevates spring, science, and bubbly bliss.