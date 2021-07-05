Buffalo Buffs, Veggie Grill Has a New Fried Chickin' Sandwich

What to Know Veggie Grill locations

Through July 27, 2021

$9.95 in-store, $10.95 via delivery partners

How does a serious scholar of savory sandwiches acknowledge that National Fried Chicken Day is nearly here without going the full distance on what that particular food holiday means?

Good news: There are ways to find fried chicken-adjacent eats on July 5, which is, yes, National Fried Chicken Day Eve.

And it so happens that Veggie Grill has a new, get-it-now menu item that is very much adjacent to what July 6 is all about... without being chicken. At all.

It's the Crispy Buffalo Chickin’ Sandwich, and the "chickin'" part of the name tells a potential sandwich enjoyer that the goodie is going to be chicken-free.

Tangy Buffalo sauce, though, makes a strong showing in the plant-based bite, as do pickles, lettuce, and tomato.

And creamy ranch? It's there to complement, or perhaps stand in contrast to, the kickiness of the spicier condiment.

The bun is brioche, which, really, is one of the nicest things that bread serving in a sandwich-type setting can be.

The fried not-chicken sandwich is only available through July 27 at your local Veggie Grill, which means, yes, you can pick one up on July 6 in honor of National Fried Chicken Day.

There isn't, as of yet, a National Fried Inspired-by-Chicken Day, so perhaps celebrated plant-focused foodstuffs that are chicken-esque on July 6 is the way to go.

The price is $9.95 at the restaurant and $10.95 through delivery partners.

Need something citrus-y to finish off the Buffalo-tasty experience? Veggie Grill just introduced a new key lime pie, too, at the end of June 2021.