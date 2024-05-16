Bug Fair, the huge Natural History Museum fest, is big on tiny (and not so tiny) insects

What to Know Bug Fair at the Natural History Museum

May 18 and 19, 2024

Included with museum admission (free for members); $18 adult, other ticketing tiers are available; the fair may sell out, so buy your ticket in advance

Step outside on any day of the year, at any time of day, and something small, very small, with translucent wings or several legs or a thorax or compound eyes or antennae is probably, strike that, most definitely in your immediate vicinity.

Truth be told, you don't even need to step outside your home to know that there's a representative of the insect kingdom nearby.

But crossing paths with these petite critters isn't always a given, or, at least, we might not notice them.

Where we will most definitely notice them? Bug Fair at the Natural History Museum. The colossal convention of bug buffs is one of the largest insect affairs around, and it will spread its translucent wings and rise high on May 18 and 19.

And here is something we're drawn to, much like a bee to honey: Entry is included with your museum admission.

And if you're a member? You'll enjoy Bug Fair for free.

As with past years — this is, by the by, the 38th Annual Bug Fair — there will be plenty to scurry around and soak up.

The chance to browse and snap up "bug-themed merchandise" is always a popular part of the weekend, while the join-in activities, live animal presentations, and displays from the museum's collections also garner the buzz-buzz.

Buggists relish the opportunity to observe insects in a relaxed and up-close way, which is not something that's often afforded us outside of educational festivals that are devoted to a plethora of way-cool creepy-crawlies.

For more on Bug Fair, as well as some at-home activities (like making your own "bug hotel," so cool), visit the Natural History Museum site now.