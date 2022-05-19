Bug Fair Wriggles Into the Natural History Museum

It's true that the Natural History Museum's 36th Bug Fair is buzz, buzz, buzzing our way, and while 36 years is a solid stretch of time, we invited you to consider how long the stars of this event have been around.

Is "eons" going overboard? Can we say "almost forever-ish"? What about "hundreds of millions of years"? Does "soooooooo long" work?

The buggy brigade that scurries near our feet, all around us, and, let's be honest here, over our head, in bed, more often than we think, is old.

Really very astoundingly old, and attempting to ponder the epically extensive family tree of a pill bug or a daddy long legs might make you want to roll up in a ball, much like a pill bug so famously does, or scurry off, like a spider so easily can.

So finding bug-knowing pros to guide our insect inquiries is a solid idea, and the Natural History Museum is full of such smart scholars. Good news: Those brainy bug-o-logists are back to present a science-cool celebration that brims with fascinating bug-related sights, sounds, and even tastes.

Are there more things to do at Bug Fair than a fly has eyes? That depends. Yes, if you're talking about a fly's two compound eyes, but no, if we're talking about the hundreds of lenses found in each of a fly's eyes.

But there's plenty to see, all weekend long. Vendors will be on hand at the May 21 and 22 events, if you're seeking a particular critter you collect or a chance to add to your bug-watching kit.

And joining a Bug Hunt?

Curious kids throughout the centuries have engaged in this activity, so, for sure, it is on the insect-y itinerary.

Exploring how our gardens help these tiny earthlings thrive, spying playful performers rocking some beautiful bug-inspired costumes, making bug-inspired stencil prints, and the chance to chow down on crickets are also on the schedule.

Mmm, crunchy.

But bee, er, be in the know before you go: You'll want to buy your ticket to Bug Fair 2022 in advance.

So buzz by this site now and secure your admission to a long-running festival that celebrates amazing arthropods, those leggy, fast, wall-crawling, multi-eyed, antennae-boasting, web-spinning superstars that go way, way, way, way back.