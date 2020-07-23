Build a Mothership With CAAM

What to Know Saturday, July 25 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Free, but be sure to register first

The museum has suggestions as to what materials you may want to have ready before the virtual event begins

Dreaming big dreams, exploring vast ideas, and finding ways to turn goals into actions during the summer of 2020?

Galactic-minded adventurers, the sorts of brave superheroes who prefer to be out exploring the far reaches of the Solar System, need creative outlets while they're awaiting their next launch.

And if that creative outlet involves creating a magnificent mothership, a "three-dimensional aviation model, perfect for traveling"?

It's an ideal and imagination-rich way to spend some time on a summer Saturday afternoon.

Galactic adventurers, good news: The California African American Museum is ready to guide us on our mothership-building explorations, on Saturday, July 25.

"Build a Mothership," a free, family-cool virtual activity, is all about finding around-the-house materials to create a spectacular, whimsical, and oh-so-personal starship.

Adding to the inspiration as we build? Music by Sun Ra Arkestra and the "Black Panther" soundtrack, adding another amazing element to the event.

"Though they come from different eras, jazz composer Sun Ra and filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who is featured in the exhibition Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., both express imagination and invention in their art forms by using technology and Afrofuturist philosophy," shared the museum on the event page.

Do register ahead of time, and do gather what you'll need to make the exact interplanetary and incredible spacecraft you're dreaming about.

That ahead-of-time material amassing? Here are some suggestions from the team at CAAM as to what you might look for:

Tools: scissors, and perhaps a hole punch

Tape: BEST: metal tape and duct tape. If unavailable, you can use masking tape or packaging tape.

Building: Gather any of these materials from home to use. Make sure you use clean and safe items.

Empty, clean plastic containers of all shape, size, color (and their lids). Cardboard tubes, plastic cutlery, foil, cardboard scraps and small boxes, paper, craft items, outdated tech: CDs, video tape, old hardware, old toy parts and game pieces, old party supplies.

Decorations: buttons, beads, bling, stickers, art or anything fancy that you want to add.

Happy building, brave cosmic explorers of Southern California. May your beautiful motherships fly higher, now and always.