A bevy of sassy sweethearts won hearts at the 2025 Bulldog Beauty Contest

Won hearts, wooed cameras, and walked away with ribbons, that is; sigh over some sweet snaps now.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Justin Rudd

Flat out, no argument, let's not even go there, end of story, period, discussion over: Every Bulldog is an absolute beauty, a fabulous vision of face folds, full-body wiggles, and snorty splendor.

Still, it is pretty fun, and festive, when a cavalcade of plucky canines, most of the Bulldog persuasion, gather in the salty beach air to show off their most spectacular waggles and winning grins.

The annual National Bulldog Beauty Contest gave several Southern California pooches the opportunity to do just that on the Sunday of Valentine's Weekend, a perfect time of year to shower Bulldogs, and honorary Bulldogs, with love.

Check out some of the winners — and, really, every pup and pup-loving person is a victor — who made off with ribbons, and hearts, at the 2025 competition, which took place Feb. 16 at Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach.

Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com
The pups who strut in the National Bulldog Beauty Contest are judged on various criteria, including "personality, charm, face, figure, and first impression." ) Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com
The red carpet is a showy staple of the long-running event. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com
A few festive costumes were spied on the not-too-chilly February afternoon. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com
Even non-Bulldog beauties made the scene. The day always features several competitions, including some that are open to all dogs. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Presented by dog-championing LBC local Justin Rudd and his Haute Dog organization — the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade is a community tradition each October — the Bulldog-centered celebration gathers Bulldogs and Bulldog buffs from around Southern Californian for a day of sunshine, smiles, and snarfles. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)

