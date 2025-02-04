The National Bulldog Beauty Contest is a pup-ular Valentine's Weekend tradition

What to Know National Bulldog Beauty Contest

Sunday, Feb. 16

Twelve dog contests, including lighthearted competitions for non-Bulldog pooches, are on the schedule

$10 advance registration per dog; $20 staring on the weekend of the event; all contests are covered by the fee

Granada Boat Launch at Rosie's Dog Beach

Long Beach

Your dog has probably won at least a dozen important awards this year, if not this month.

"Best Chomper of Meaty Snacks" is a trophy you would give your pooch if you could, and "Cuddliest Napper on the Couch" is always worthy of a ribbon.

The Greatest Dinner Dance, Sniffiest Walk, and Most Deserving of Belly Rubs: Our beloved animals could easily accrue accolades from sunrise to bedtime, and give them freely, we always do.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But there are a few Fido-centered celebrations that award pups for a variety of cute/adorable/precious attributes and abilities, including the sweet showdown that always trots into our worlds around Valentine's Weekend.

It's the National Bulldog Beauty Contest, which will raise a happy howl on the Sunday following Valentine's Day in Long Beach.

That's Feb. 16, and, for sure, it will be a big, boisterous, and Bulldoggy day: It's the 20th anniversary of the Bulldog-inspired bash, which is helmed by pup supporter Justin Rudd and the crew behind the Haute Dog parades.

The Granada Boat Launch at Rosie's Dog Beach is the place, and while English Bulldogs are the belles of this ball, there are a dozen contests, with the bulk open to non-Bulldog dogs.

Those include Best Senior Dog, Best Small Dog, and Best Siblings, which covers canines from the same household.

Best French Bulldog also has its own cute category.

"Costumes are optional, and not encouraged," states the contest team. Rather, humans are encouraged to let their dogs' natural effervescence, spunk, and charisma shine.

Signing up ahead of time? It's encouraged. It's $10 per dog in advance or $20 on the weekend of the event.

And this is sweet: All contests are covered by that entry fee, if you'd like to enter your icon-in-the-making in more than one competition.

Also sweet? Spectating is free, if you'd like to come by the beach area and admire a cavalcade of canines strutting along the red carpet, a feature that is always rolled out for these four-footed superstars.