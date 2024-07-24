Put your ‘Bunny Pants' on, we're off to see new art at The Bunny Museum

What to Know "Bunny Pants" is now on view at The Bunny Museum; the museum is located at 2605 Lake Ave. in Altadena

The repository of all things rabbit is home to over 46,000 bunny-related objects; adult admission is $12 (other ticketing tiers are available)

Artist Tim Hawkinson's spunky sculpture "Bunny Pants" is one of the offbeat institution's newest acquisitions

If you're in a particularly peppy mood, and you've got some hop in your step, and your nose is twitching in anticipatory delight, you might cheerfully claim that you put on your bunny pants this morning.

We could all wear our bunny pants more often, truth be told, if only to bring some bunny-style spunk to a world that could benefit from more whimsy.

But there's a set of real-life "Bunny Pants" now on view in Altadena, and if you were hopping, er, hoping we'd say they're at The Bunny Museum, we're hare to tell you're right.

Artist Tim Hawkinson created the lanky, long-eared figure, a sizable sculpture that includes blue jeans and urethane foam.

Indeed, jean legs create the "ears" of this playful piece, and now that we've seen it, we may have to call jean legs "rabbit ears" forever in admiring ode.

The acclaimed Altadena-based artist has showed his surreal and whimsical work in several prominent museums, including The Whitney in New York City and the Getty Center here in Southern California.

But we imagine that this is the first time a Tim Hawkinson sculpture has been surrounded, 46,000 objects that are all shaped like, or inspired by, rabbits. It's on view in the museum's GOOBA "wing," which means, oh yes, Gallery of Original Bunny Art.

Are you eager to hop by the mirthful museum, a place known far and wide for its capacious and ever-growing collection of bunny treasures? An institution that regularly and rightly appears on lists highlighting California's most unusual and memorable attractions?

Strike that: The world's most unusual and memorable attractions?

Sweet: The 26-year-old wonderland of bunnies — perhaps "bunderland" is more apt — is open daily.