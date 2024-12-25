Museums

The Bunny Museum is hopping through the holidays

The "open 365 days a year" gem is an adorable Altadena institution.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Bunny Museum

What to Know

  • The Bunny Museum
  • 2605 Lake Avenue
  • Open 365 days a year
  • Noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • $13 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Just a hop, skip, and jump away from Christmas Tree Lane, that illuminated Altadena landmark?

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Why it's The Bunny Museum, of course, a whimsical and well-loved museum hoppily helmed by head rabbits Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski.

The museum was founded in a private Pasadena home in the late 1990s, but it hopped a city over back in 2017, all to unfurl inside a bigger, bunnier space.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It's nose-able — we mean "notable," of course, though we can be forgiven for thinking of cute little bunny noses — attribute? The thousands of rabbit dolls, figurines, toys, artworks, and collectibles on hare-raising display.

But there is something else quite wonderful about The Bunny Museum: It is open every day of the year, even on holidays.

Special occasions are something magical at the museum, which welcomes revelers taking a bunny-themed break from the gifts, dinner-making, and hectic seasonal socializing.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Holidays 19 hours ago

Welcome 2025 on the earlier side at ‘Noon Year's Eve'

Holidays 21 hours ago

Visit Stars Hollow by way of Warner Bros. Studio during ‘Holidays Made Here'

If you do stop by Dec. 25 to mark the start of Hanukkah or bask in the Christmas joy, you'll be visiting a place that has a place in the upcoming "Guinness Book of World Records" (there's no bunny collection that's bigger, something that will become amply clear the moment you step inside).

An adult ticket — 13 and up — is $12, but there are other ticketing tiers to consider. You'll want to check out the photography rules, too, and maybe study up on the "Bunny Bump," the official greeting of the gleefully offbeat and heartfelt destination.

Like the best holiday surprises, The Bunny Museum is really something quite unique. Hop by on Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's Day, or any time you need some furry and fuzzy festiveness.

Are your ears twitching? Then hop by this site for fur-ther details on the furry favorite.

This article tagged under:

MuseumsAltadena
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us