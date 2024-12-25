The Bunny Museum is hopping through the holidays

What to Know The Bunny Museum

2605 Lake Avenue

Open 365 days a year

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

$13 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

Just a hop, skip, and jump away from Christmas Tree Lane, that illuminated Altadena landmark?

Why it's The Bunny Museum, of course, a whimsical and well-loved museum hoppily helmed by head rabbits Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski.

The museum was founded in a private Pasadena home in the late 1990s, but it hopped a city over back in 2017, all to unfurl inside a bigger, bunnier space.

It's nose-able — we mean "notable," of course, though we can be forgiven for thinking of cute little bunny noses — attribute? The thousands of rabbit dolls, figurines, toys, artworks, and collectibles on hare-raising display.

But there is something else quite wonderful about The Bunny Museum: It is open every day of the year, even on holidays.

Special occasions are something magical at the museum, which welcomes revelers taking a bunny-themed break from the gifts, dinner-making, and hectic seasonal socializing.

If you do stop by Dec. 25 to mark the start of Hanukkah or bask in the Christmas joy, you'll be visiting a place that has a place in the upcoming "Guinness Book of World Records" (there's no bunny collection that's bigger, something that will become amply clear the moment you step inside).

An adult ticket — 13 and up — is $12, but there are other ticketing tiers to consider. You'll want to check out the photography rules, too, and maybe study up on the "Bunny Bump," the official greeting of the gleefully offbeat and heartfelt destination.

Like the best holiday surprises, The Bunny Museum is really something quite unique. Hop by on Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's Day, or any time you need some furry and fuzzy festiveness.

Are your ears twitching? Then hop by this site for fur-ther details on the furry favorite.