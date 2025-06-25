A burger inspired by LAFD will debut at ‘EEEEEATSCON,' the big food fest

What to Know EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles 2025, presented by Infatuation

Barker Hangar

Santa Monica

June 28 and 29, 2025

Noon to 6 p.m.

Several restaurants will be there with some of their best dishes; Shake Shack and LAFD have collaborated on a menu that's supporting the LAFD Foundation; the menu finds tasty inspiration in firehouse classics

$25 one-day general admission; food and drinks are additional

"General on-sale tickets are now available for all Chase cardholders in addition to early entry tickets for Chase Sapphire cardholders"

Here's how we say "goodbye," "so long," and "see ya around" to June: By tasting and snacking and chewing and quaffing our way around Barker Hangar as a bevy — like a big, big bevy — of restaurants put out their best bites and beverages.

It's EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles 2025, a food festival that is also an other-great-things festival, though eats, quite obviously are on the centerstage.

The capacious Santa Monica space is the 2025 location for the June 28-29 event and dozens of dining-strong businesses will show with sandwiches and desserts and everything delectable, or just about, in tow.

Some of the 2025 participants include Evil Cooks of El Sereno, DTLA's Temaki Society, and Santa Canela of Highland Park.

One of the uplifting headlines from the happening? Shake Shack is teaming up with the Los Angeles Fire Department on a menu that takes its flavors, and spirit, from classic firehouse recipes.

LAFD Captain John Marasco worked with John Karangis, Shake Shack's Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation, on the hearty offerings.

Hearty and kind-hearted: A dollar from each burger sold — and combos are included — will be donated to the LAFD Foundation.

As for what the LAFD Firehouse Shack is all about? The cheeseburger is topped with a Fire Engine Red Pepper Relish and Captain John's Spicy ShackSauce.

Pickles, too, are part of the savory fare, and the cheese is American.

The give-back spirit is strong across the whole festival, in fact: "All participating restaurants' net revenue made on-site at EEEEEATSCON LA will be matched by Local Love with Chase and donated to a local nonprofit organization that supports small businesses impacted by the recent fires" is the good word from festival organizers.

Beyond the eats and sips, which are priced separately from your admission ticket, there are diversions to delight in, including a bouquet of scintillating panels and events.

"Last Meals with Josh Scherer," "Lemme Say This Hosted by Peyton Dix and Hunter Harris," "Jordan Chiles + CultureCon's Imani Ellis," "How Long Gone featuring Kate Berlant," and "Complex's Idea Generation featuring Larry June" are all on the vibrant schedule.

For more on tickets, times, and what to know, visit this site now.