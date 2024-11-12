Burger King is selling 1 million Whoppers for $1 each. Here's how to get one

A million burgers are going on sale, thanks to a few creative Burger King fans.

Burger King announced it is thanking those who participated in its Million Dollar Whopper Contest by selling one million Whoppers for $1, while supplies last. Beginning Nov. 12, members of its Royal Perks loyalty program can score the deal through the “offers” tab in the BK app.

Back in February, Burger King launched its Million Dollar Whopper Contest, in which people submitted ingredients for their ideal Whopper to win $1 million and have their creation sold in stores nationwide for a limited time.

Burger King is selling 1 million Whoppers for $1 each. (Burger King)

According to the chain, more than one million Whopper artists submitted their dream burger ideas for the chance to score a million-dollar paycheck.

Which included me and my cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and fried egg creation, which didn’t make the cut, but these three did:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (created by Fabian from California) features a quarter-pound beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon and Swiss cheese on a sesame seed bun.

(created by Fabian from California) features a quarter-pound beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon and Swiss cheese on a sesame seed bun. Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper (created by Calvin from California) features a quarter-pound beef patty topped with maple bourbon barbecue sauce, onions, jalapeños, smoky maple-candied bacon and American cheese on a sesame seed bun.

(created by Calvin from California) features a quarter-pound beef patty topped with maple bourbon barbecue sauce, onions, jalapeños, smoky maple-candied bacon and American cheese on a sesame seed bun. Mexican Street Corn Whopper (created by Kelsie from Nebraska) features aquarter-pound beef patty topped with a creamy street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, tortilla crisps and spicy queso on a sesame seed bun.

Burger King says customers can visit their local participating shop to try the three finalists starting Nov. 14, while supplies last.

Customers can also scan a QR code located on the wrapper of each of the three finalist burgers, which will ask them to visit the BK app or the Million Dollar Whopper contest page to choose which burger will be crowned the winner.

One thing to keep in mind during BK’s burger bonanza: $1 Whoppers are limited to one per customer.

“We couldn’t think of any better way to recognize and celebrate our biggest Whopper lovers than with a special offer that lets everyone feel like a winner,” said Pat O’Toole, Burger King North America’s CMO in a press release. “We can’t wait to hear how Guests think these three new creations stack up to the classic and look forward to them ultimately crowning the winner of the $1 million grand prize.

