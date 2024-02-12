Butter not miss this: National Pancake Day is about a flavorful freebie and giving back

What to Know IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday, Feb. 13; the official foodie holiday is Feb. 28

Find a free short stack at IHOP — "dine-in only" — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13

The restaurant chain is raising funds for Feeding America; guests are invited to donate via their check or at the site throughout February

It isn't often that two great and gooey occasions flower on the very same day, but people who are big on both pals and pancakes will be out on festive force on Feb. 13.

But why?

The day before Valentine's Day is Galentine's Day, of course, when we shine some well-deserved sweetness on the friends we hold so dear.

IHOP is also observing National Pancake Day 2024 on Feb. 13, and if you look in the direction of a certain blue-roof'd restaurant in your neighborhood, an eatery that is famous for flapjacks and other breakfast staples, you'll find a complimentary short stack.

Well, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., that is, and the short stack? It's three pancakes, which you certainly know if National Pancake Day is your favorite holiday.

And those pancakes?

They're buttermilk, a yummy ingredient we do love to see, especially when it comes time to dig into a comforting food.

We are, of course, completely pancaking-out over a popular food holiday, one that IHOP has celebrated for several years. And by "pancaking-out" we simply mean this: We're getting stoked at the idea of a free, batter-licious, syrup-drizzled short stack of fabulous flapjackery.

But also filling us with cheer, hope, and all of the good and loving emotions that the middle of February is said to bring? Feeding America, an organization devoted to ending hunger in our country, is the beneficiary.

This means you are invited to donate at IHOP after you've enjoyed your short stack or, if you prefer, online.

And if you don't donate on Feb. 13? IHOP has designated February as "The Month of Giving," so swing by the site through Feb. 29 and give what you can.

Do keep in mind that IHOP's free pancakes are a dine-in treat; for more information about the free pancakes on Feb. 13, stop by this site now.