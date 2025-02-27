Butterbeer Season dawns with a new cream puff — repeat, a cream puff — in tow

What to Know Butterbeer Season

Universal Studios Hollywood

The springtime tradition finds tasty Butterbeer-themed offerings, from beverages to bites to wearables, for sale around The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a land inside the Universal City theme park

March 1-May 31, 2025

Park admission is required

Before spring can spring but soon after winter has lost some of its frosty fierceness, a special and especially ensorcelled season begins.

If you're a wizard, you already know the fable-filled land where this season dawns: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

It's Butterbeer Season we're raising our mugs to, a toothsome time brimming with buttery offerings only a magical wand can summon, or, more accurately, a creative and talented culinary team.

True, the creamy Butterbeer drink, which boasts nummy notes of both butterscotch and shortbread, is available around the themed land all year long, but come the late winter and springtime, Butterbeer is in the sweet spotlight.

Butterbeer Season is creamily kicking off March 1 in 2025 and the sweet spotlight will shine on a new Butterbeer Cream Puff, three words that said in combination feel like an especially delightful and delicious spell.

Find the decadent confection at Three Broomsticks, a restaurant that also offers an enchanting array of Butterbeer beverages for purchase.

The popular beverages are available in various forms, including frozen, cold, and hot. Or, if you prefer, "as icy as a spellbound snowfall," "as chilly as a spectral lake," and "as warm as dragon's breath." (Still, we might simply say "frozen," "cold" or "hot" when placing our order, for clarity's sake.)

A non-dairy Butterbeer is also available.

Some other Butterbeer-y bites will also materialize during this supernaturally snacky stretch, including Butterbeer-Flavoured Chocolate Bar and Butterbeer Caramel.

And the Ice Lolly frozen dessert, another fanciful funtime foodstuff, is coming back but for good; you'll now be able to enjoy this sweet eat in every season.

As for the all-important Butterbeer merchandise, including wearables that show your whimsical Butterbeery allegiances in fantastical fashion?

A fleece hoodie with a zipper, a tee, and other playful pieces will pop up during Butterbeer Season.

