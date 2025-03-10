Butterfly Season, a beloved tradition, alights at Kidspace Children's Museum

What to Know Butterfly Season

Kidspace Children's Museum

Pasadena

The annual offerings, which include activities, learning moments, playtime, and more, begin March 13

Live caterpillar adoptions are returning, too

The butterfly fun is included with Kidspace admission; caterpillar adoptions are priced separately ($8 and up)

Spring won't be fully sprung when March 13 arrives, but one of Southern California's loveliest, airiest, and wing-iest offerings will take flight.

Butterfly Season at Kidspace Children's Museum is an annual effervescent event, or rather series of events, and artistic expressions, and opportunities for kids to learn about these fabulous flutterers of the natural world.

Like walking into a surprise cloud of on-the-move butterflies, entering Kidspace over a few winter and spring weeks can result in all sorts of uplifting surprises for families with younger kids.

There are vibrant art displays to admire — artist Christopher Lutter's Monarch butterflies are fashioned from upcycled waste-stream materials — and the much-loved "Los Trompos," an art installation that is reminiscent of Mexican toy tops (it even spins)

After your tot takes a turn on the playful piece, an eye-catching artwork created by artists Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena, there are other diversions to flutter by, including bug safaris — a magnifying glass will be provided for aspiring bug-o-logists — and the chance to don butterfly wings and try out a chrysalis.

"Spring is a season of rebirth, and that's something we want to celebrate," said Lisa Clements, CEO of Kidspace.

"We invite families to engage with nature on our outdoor campus, learn about the vital role of conservation, and find joy in the colors and exuberance of springtime.

Live caterpillar adoptions are also back at Kidspace; adopt your own fuzzy insect and observe its changes at home, with care instructions on the museum's web site providing guidance.