Buy Pie and Help The Pie Hole Help ‘School on Wheels'

September is famous for its cider-y, apple-strong ways, but it should also be deemed as The Month When Savory Hand Pies Should Be Sought Out and Enjoyed.

That's a mouthful, for sure, but so is a well-made, pastry-enclosed, oh-so-holdable snack.

If you've always been a fan of the foodstuff, especially when fall draws near, and you'd like to pick one up for your kid, and help students across the region, here's a nice thing to do: Stop by The Pie Hole, through Wednesday, Sept. 15, and purchase a Kid Kit.

The snacky take-away includes a hand pie (it's ham and cheese), a Pie Hole (that's sweet), a clementine (for citrus-tastic zing), and a juice box, too.

When you make this purchase, you pay it forward, for The Pie Hole will donate 10% of the proceeds to "School on Wheels," a local organization that provides school supplies to students "... living in shelters, motels, vehicles, group foster homes and the streets of Southern California."

Kindergartners, all the way up through to 12th graders, are the beneficiaries of this important give-back effort.

You can also drop off much-needed school supplies at your local Pie Hole through Sept. 15.

Any notebooks, backpacks, pencils, or such you donate will be passed along to the School on Wheels team. A list of requested items may be found here.

And if you want to volunteer for the organization? There's a volunteer sign-up, from noon to 5 p.m., at The Pie Hole in Hollywood on Sept. 15.

"The current school year is presenting another set of unprecedented challenges to students due to the ongoing fight against COVID, which adds to the already existing challenges many students experiencing homelessness face every year," said Sean Brennan, owner of The Pie Hole.

"We want to do our part as a community member and have joined forces with School on Wheels to provide as much support as we can and build awareness for these students who don’t have access and opportunities to the tools they need for success."

For more information on the school supply drive, the Kid Kit, and volunteering, visit School on Wheels or The Pie Hole now.