Cake Monkey's Kind-of-Spirit Cakewich Is Giving Back

What to Know The Banana Peanut Toffee Crunch Cakewich is raising money for People Assisting the Homeless

All proceeds from this Cakewich will be donated to PATH

Purchase the sweet at Cake Monkey through June 2021

The Cakewich, at first glance?

It's a quirky temptation, a dessert with throwback vibes, and a way to have your sandwich and eat your cake, too. (Okay, this particular "sandwich" is pretty undeniably all cake, to be honest.)

And, most importantly? Sometimes this particular treat can go above and beyond the realm of the bakery case, adding something sweet and supportive to the future.

Take the Banana Peanut Toffee Crunch Cakewich, a tempting creation now found at Cake Monkey.

The artisanal bakery, which has become known for its retro dessert offerings, has created a whole luscious line-up of Cakewiches in the past, but this nutty nummable is doing something rather notable: It's giving back to the community.

Specifically, all proceeds from each Banana Peanut Toffee Crunch Cakewich sold will be donated to People Assisting the Homeless, "... a local non-profit organization that strives to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities through building affordable housing and providing supportive services throughout California."

Cake Monkey partnered with Candy Club on the kind-of-heart collaboration.

In fact, if you know Candy Club's Chocolate Toffee Peanuts, you'll recognize them when you take that first bite of this fundraising delectable. Lisa Olin, Cake Monkey's founder, included the tasty legumes in the Cakewich's recipe, all to infuse the goodie with flavorful crunch.

Beyond the peanuts?

Look for, or rather taste for Peanut Buttercream and Banana Jam, as well as a coating Bittersweet Chocolate (it's billed as "decadent," as cake-covering coatings most definitely should be).

Show your support for PATH, and stop by Cake Monkey to say hello, all June long.

This special sweet is raising funds through the end of the month, but the sooner you get there, the sooner you're savoring a super-cool Cakewich with plenty of kind community cred.