Pomona's big Pumpkin Festival is sprouting (be sure to get tickets soon)

What to Know The 31st Annual Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest, presented by The Huntley College of Agriculture

Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, 2024 (select dates)

$15.42-$26.75

A separately ticketed opening night 21+ party, with brews and wines, is flowering Sept. 27

Fall festivals are, on the whole, quite wholesome and enjoyable and sweet and autumn-ally awesome, but they aren't all the same.

Not nearly so; after all, pumpkin-centric celebrations pop up pretty much anywhere that can take a few hay barrels and a line-up of ready-to-buy gourds.

But there are some especially pumpkin-fied places around our region that families do love. Cal Poly Pomona is one such sproutful spot, and the reason is as clear as a pumpkin is orange: This is a location that is synonymous with agricultural learning, making it annual Pumpkin Festival, an event presented by The Huntley College of Agriculture, especially robust.

The fall-tastic fun begins its 31st outing on Sept. 28, and, as with past Pomona fests, you'll need to purchase a ticket or season pass.

Once you have that all-important admission in hand, you'll be able to enjoy several nostalgic offerings around the sizable space, including live music, farm demonstrations, and lots more.

There's a marketplace, too, should you want to browse and buy crafts.

A pair of Corn Mazes may bewitch the youngsters — and the former youngsters, too — while a Sunflower Maze will summon the fall floral magic.

And rounding out the day at the Petting Zoo? This nice notion gets our goat, in the very best sense.

The festival is, in short, one of the biggest and farm-iest fun times in this neck of the SoCal woods.

And if you're a huge Pomona Pumpkin Festival fan, and you're a grown-up, check it out: A kick-off party, with craft brews and wine, will unfurl at the alfresco location Sept. 27.