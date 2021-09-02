California Biodiversity Day Is on the Wing at LA Zoo

What to Know Contribute a drawing to an on-site community mural at LA Zoo on Sept. 4, 5, 11, and 12

Enjoy a free behind-the-scenes look at the California condors via Facebook Live! on Sept. 11

California Biodiversity Day is on Sept. 7

Coming across a big bounty of intriguing beasties, animals that happen to live alongside oodles of super-fascinating leafy wonders?

Such a notion, that there's a place where a host of incredible critters roam by some of the oldest trees and most fabulous flowers on the planet, seems like it might have originated in a particularly whimsical work of science fiction.

But that notion is 100% science fact in the beautiful state of California, which is home to the California condor, our continent's most colossal flying bird, and ancient trees like the redwoods, sequoias, and the Bristlecone Pines of the White Mountains, which are some of the oldest living things found on Earth.

To celebrate this bountiful biodiversity, there is California Biodiversity Day, which blooms on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The occasion serves as an urgent reminder, both regarding matters of conservation and, indeed, maintaining an appreciation and respectful stewardship of the wilder world.

We live among perfectly amazing animals and plants, and pausing to reflect on the bigger picture, and the interconnectedness of it all, can do a world of good.

While, yes, doing the world some good, too.

Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens will honor the day over a couple of September weekends via a couple of art-fun, knowledge-expanding events.

If you're calling upon the Griffith Park destination on Sept. 4, 5, 11, or 12?

You can contribute a biodiversity-inspired drawing to a community mural. You're "... invited to imagine and share their vision of what people and animals thriving together looks like at their home," and add it to a large map of LA.

And if you're a condor enthusiast? Fly by the zoo's Facebook Live! at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 for a behind-the-scenes beak, er, peek at the zoo's California condor facility.

LA Zoo has been one of the institutions at the forefront of the saving the critically endangered California condor over the last few decades, and getting a chance to learn more about condor-focused conservation efforts, from an expert, is a treat.

For more on Biodiversity Day and what the LA Zoo has in store, point your own beak in the direction of this page now.