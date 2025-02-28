It's Poppy Eve, so let's talk about the 2025 wildflower scene

What to Know The Jane S. Pinheiro Interpretive Center opens at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster on March 1 each year

A Feb. 27 social media post from the reserve's team reveals that wildflowers are 'taking a raincheck" this spring

There are currently no poppies sprouting in the reserve; a peek at the Poppy Cam can give you up-to-the-minute looks at what is blooming

The final chapter of February, with its sorta-cool-sorta-warm breezes and brighter evenings, can put petal-seeking people in a wildflower frame of mind.

Which is totally understandable, because the flowerverse around Southern California has a way of instantly expanding when March dawns.

Well "instantly expanding" should come with an asterisk: March 1 isn't about carpets of poppies suddenly appearing at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, but it is the day, each and every year, when the Jane S. Pinheiro Interpretive Center, an information-filled resource based at the reserve, opens for its limited-time run.

So you might think of Feb. 28 as "Poppy Eve" in a sense: A poppy-famous destination's center is ready for its seasonal debut, even if poppies are not particularly present (or present at all).

And in 2025, it looks like "not particularly present" will be the dominant theme: "Wildflowers are taking a rain check this year!" shared the reserve team in a Feb. 27 social media post.

"Due to the below-average fall and winter rainfall, SoCal state parks like Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve are expecting a limited bloom this spring," the post continued.

This is likely not surprising for most wildflower seekers, at least those who live around the region and have experienced a rain-lite winter.

And, yes, the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is open to the public prior to the interpretive center's March 1 debut, and after the center closes for the season, too; it is, in fact, a sunrise-to-sunset park, all year long.

Of course, keeping an eye on the Poppy Cam is always free, if you're hoping and wishing to see some sprays of fluttery orange in the coming weeks, as well as the other blossoms that give the area such a fetching appearance during more fecund years.

We're deep in the fiddleneck fandom, personally; you, too?

But if you need some flower joy fast, there is the cultivated side of the coin: The Flower Fields, that ranunculus-packed wonderland found in Carlsbad, also opens March 1, each and every year.