California Residents, Disneyland Has a New Ticket Deal for You

What to Know Buy a three-day ticket and use on "any three separate days" through Sept. 30, 2021

The $249 ticket gives you entry into a single park on a single day; make it a park hopper for an additional $55

A valid reservation will also be required to enter your park of choice

It's long been true that one good thing often leads to another around Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure.

If you hear music in the distance, you may soon see a parade march by. If you smell cinnamon, there's probably a churro cart in the vicinity.

And when the fireworks return to The Happiest Place on Earth, as they did on July 4, after over a year away?

It's almost like something else amazing is in the air, even if you can't quite see it just yet. And so it is: Disneyland Resort just announced a new, savings-strong, limited-time ticket deal for California residents.

The limited-time part?

Before we buckle in, and pull on the yellow strap, we best address the window for this special offer: Three-day tickets went on sale on July 6, with an end-date of Sept. 30.

An important point about the final date: If you purchase this ticket, you'll need to use all three days before the final day of September 2021.

You can use all three days on your ticket in one consecutive go, say over a Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, if you like, or pop by a park on three different non-concurrent dates over the next few months, as your schedule allows.

And we did say "a park" there, in singular fashion, which leads us to the next must-know asterisk: The $249 ticket, which works out to $83 a day, is good for one park, one day.

But here's the bibbidi-bobbidi twist to this magical plan: You can add on a park-hopper option for $55, if you'd like to hop between Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure.

After all, there are new-to-you (and all of us) goodies in each park, including a charming reimagining of Snow White's Enchanted Wish inside Disneyland, fresh and frightful artworks inside Disneyland's iconic Haunted Mansion, and, of course, the just-opened Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

How to score this savings-filled sweetness? By visiting Disneyland.com, ringing (866) 572-7321, or going to a travel agent.

As for one more sprinkling of fairy dust?

There are hotel deals on right now, too, including 25% "select stays" at both the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, through Oct. 2, 2021.