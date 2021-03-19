California Science Center and IMAX Will Reopen Later in March

What to Know March 27 reopening for both the Exposition Park museum and its on-site IMAX theater

Masks, social distancing, and other safety protocols will be observed

Several exhibits, and Space Shuttle Endeavour, will be on view; two new exhibits on COVID-19 and the life's beginnings are ahead.

Virtual Field Trips, Stuck at Home Science, and adorable adventures created just for the in-house rats?

California Science Center has kept quite busy since the spring of 2020, when it closed to the public in response to the pandemic.

And while its various online offerings provided a brainy balm for faraway fans of the Exposition Park museum, the institution's supporters also dreamed of a future day when they could again saunter into the Kelp Forest tunnel, and stand under the Space Shuttle Endeavour, and behold fascinating, science-strong exhibits.

That day is on the immediate horizon, for the team behind the California Science Center just announced that it would reopen on Saturday, March 27.

Guests can again visit the pavilion housing the world-famous space shuttle, exhibits like the LEGO-themed "The Art of the Brick," and the IMAX theater, too, which will screen both "Hubble" and "Under the Sea" (both will be presented in 2D).

And two new exhibitions are coming up later in the spring: "COVID-19 — All in This Together" and "Life! Beginnings," which includes an "immersive 'womb room'" and other visual elements that thrillingly trace how life comes to life.

"We are thrilled to reopen and invite guests to enjoy the power of real experiences. Science is core to everything we do and our reopening protocols reflect the guidance of state and local health agencies as well as the Science Center’s public health and infectious disease expert advisors," said California Science Center President Jeffrey Rudolph.

To learn more about these protocols, timed reservations, and what's on view, visit the science museum's site now.