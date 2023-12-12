Call upon four festive worlds at ‘Babes in Toyland,' an immersive holiday event

What to Know "Babes in Toyland," an immersive experience with a performance, photo opps, and more, dances on select December dates, concluding Dec. 23

Historic Howard Motor Company Building at 1285 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena

$39 and up

People who love baking understand what it is like to sprinkle sugar and sweet tidbits atop cakes and puddings, the sorts of desserts that will grandly sit at the center of a celebratory table.

But finding sugar, sweetness, and captivating cuteness outside of our quaintest recipes isn't quite as easy as simply reaching for the sugar sifter.

There is an adorable immersive event, a heart-true happening that requires no actual sifting of sugar, thanks to its high levels of inherent happiness and holiday cheer.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's "Babes in Toyland," a walk-through whimsy that's frolicking at the historical Howard Motor Company Building in Pasadena on select December dates.

If you know the timeless tale, which swirls together fairy tale icons with more modern (but merry) sensibilities, you'll know there's a journey involved. This upbeat adventure will call upon a quirky quartet of enchanted lands, including Candyland, Gingerbread Land, Storybook Land, and Toyland.

Characters will prance there, with dancers from the Pasadena Civic Ballet taking on the heartwarming roles.

A Teddy Bear Picnic featuring Dinah's famous fried chicken and sides, a scrumptious "strolling lollipop table," and the Little Bo Peep Holiday Bowtique are other fanciful diversions; photo opportunities — the Old Woman and the Shoe is one magical stop — are also part of the event.

It's no surprise that this gentle-of-spirit realm has sprung to brief and beautiful life on Colorado Boulevard just days ahead of the Rose Parade; flowers, mythical figures, and other enchanted elements are part of this pop-up, just as they will be with the world-famous procession that will roll down the boulevard on the first day of the new year.