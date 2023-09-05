Calling young artists of LA County: A bookmark contest is now open

What to Know LA County Library's Annual Bookmark Contest

Sept. 5 through Oct. 21, 2023

Open to kindergarteners through 12th graders; artists will participate in four categories

The first few weeks of the school year can truly be a transformative time.

Meeting new friends is part of those golden August and September weeks, and learning about thrilling topics, and finding a teacher you adore and will remember for decades to come? That, too, has a way of happening when the school year is young.

And getting back in touch with something you love to do, like drawing? That can be joyfully jumpstarted when a new year is in its earliest weeks.

If you've got a youngster who can often be found wielding a set of markers, crayons, or pencils, and they're sweet on storybooks, novels, and/or hanging out at the library, a cool contest is afoot.

Los Angeles County Library is looking for new bookmark designs and to help its search? The system, which includes dozens of branches, has opened up a creative competition, one that students across the region may enter.

"Kids and teens are encouraged to let their imagination shine using original designs to draw, paint, or create their own bookmark," shares the library system.

"Each of the Library's 85 locations will select 1 winner from 4 categories — Kindergarten through Grade 2, Grades 3 through 5, Grades 6 through 8, and Grades 9 through 12 — who will be recognized at their Library."

Next? The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will review the winning bookmarks, selecting the countywide winners. Those bookmarks, oh so exciting, will then go to print.

And after they're printed? They'll appear in all 85 libraries across the Los Angeles County Library system in the coming year.

Entry forms for the Bookmark Contest can be found at all Los Angeles County Libraries and online; you'll also want to read up on everything to know before your kid sits down with some paper and markers and begins fashioning an artistic ode to reading, literacy, and the joy of books.