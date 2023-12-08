Camp Snoopy, a Knott's Berry Farm favorite, will enjoy a fresh spin in 2024

What to Know Camp Snoopy, a sizable section of Knott's Berry Farm, is being "reimagined"; the made-for-families theme park area first opened in 1983

Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, a "new family roller coaster," will be among the new or renovated attractions

The updated area will open on Memorial Day Weekend 2024

Taking stock of what you have, what is happening, and what is ahead? It's something many of us do daily.

But taking Woodstock of a whimsical and uplifting world is something a bit different and wholly delightful. It's when an imaginative team reimagines an adorable area that draws its inspiration from the PEANUTSverse, the rollicking realm first created by comics wizard Charles Schulz.

That's what's been gleefully going on at Knott's Berry Farm, and fans will see the results starting on Memorial Day Weekend 2024. For a fresh take on Camp Snoopy, and the attractions found within the theme park section, will debut just ahead of summertime.

Knott's Berry Farm made the announcement about Camp Snoopy, which first opened in 1983, on Dec. 7, 2023.

"Beagle Scout Master Snoopy and his troop" will lead guests on a fun "coaster experience through the forest," one that features "a pint-sized launch." The name of the new ride? It's Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster.

Camp Snoopy's Off-Road Rally is another exciting experience joining the line-up, along with Sally's Swing-Along. And the beloved Beagle Express, a slow-roll locomotive lined with look-at-that sights? That's receiving an upgrade, but its camp-focused adventure will remain a fun focal point.

"Experiencing first rides and first theme park moments as a family, is what Knott's is all about," said Jon Storbeck, vice president and general manager.

"Our newly reimagined Camp Snoopy will allow parents and kids to ride and play together and be truly immersed in a summer camp experience right alongside the entire peanuts gang."

Enjoy an early look at some of the destination's upcoming additions, and take Woodstock, er, stock of all that is to come at the sunshiny Camp Snoopy.

Enjoy a stage show with the PEANUTS characters at the Camp Snoopy Theater. (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)

A lookout bridge called Barrel Bridge and Waterfall will provide visitors with outdoor seating and splashy views. (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)