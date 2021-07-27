Canines Became Superheroes for This ‘Cosplay for a Cause'

Do you suspect the snoozing, spotted-belly'd, super-sweet pumpkin at your side is a secret superhero? And, if that is a big "yes," what superhero would your dog be?

That's the question several humans asked themselves, and then gamely answered, in the days leading up to PAWmicon, the summer-fun fundraiser at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

The parade of pooches took place on Saturday, July 24, the day before the animal-saving center joined its first-ever Comic-Con panel (the pop culture con was virtual in 2021).

Need inspo for your own heroic hound? Or just a superhero-sweet smile?

Scroll on to admire some of the terrific 2021 entries at this "Cosplay for a Cause."

Don't you think each of these dogs would leap a building and save the day if they could? Perhaps if they knew a snack was at the end of their mission, or a soft couch to nap upon?