Caps and gowns on, grads, for this tasty (and free!) Yogurtland tradition

What to Know Yogurtland salutes 2025 high school and college graduates

All 2025 graduates are invited to don their cap and gown and stop by a participating Yogurtland June 18 for a free 8-ounce frozen yogurt with toppings

Graduates may also show proof of their 2025 commencement if they don't have a cap and gown handy

There are all sorts of quirky must-dos swirling around the commencement season, from decorating your cap with inspirational decals to posing for a photo in the same spot your parent posed on their graduation day to dancing to a remix of "Pomp and Circumstance" at your party.

But there's a flavorful and cooling way to savor commencement season, and it very much involves pulling your cap and gown out of the closet for another celebratory adventure: Yogurtland's sweet salute to the current crop of graduates.

The frozen yogurt company, which was founded in Southern California nearly two decades ago by Phillip Chang, sets aside one festive day in June to pay tasty, topping-packed tradition to the recent cap-and-gowners.

And in 2025? That delicious day is June 18.

Visit your local participating Yogurtland while wearing your spiffiest graduation wear and enjoy a free 8-ounce yogurt, with toppings.

If you don't have a cap or a gown, proof of your 2025 graduation is all you'll need to show to enjoy your complimentary goodie.

This offer covers both high school and college graduates, too. Lovely.

For froyo fans, it is a rite of playful passage, an offbeat way to savor a cool treat, and a successful commencement season, on a whimsical Wednesday in June.