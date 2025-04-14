Carrot cake is an Easter classic, but a new ice cream version is a nummy novelty

What to Know
- The Carrot Cake
- Salt & Straw
- $79; can serve 10 to 20 people
- A "rich cake-batter ice cream" is the base, while a pecan oatmeal streusel adds nutty depth
The sweets of spring are as plentiful as flowers in a garden, but there are snacky superstars that first come to mind when the tempting topic is introduced.
Chocolate bunnies are a popular choice — whether you go for the ears first or not is always the central focus — and pastel Jordan almonds are a colorful Easter confection.
But for lovers of delicious and denser treats, it really is all about the cake — carrot cake, to be exact.
If this well-spiced symphony of cream cheese and carrot-flecked batter is your go-to goodie, both during the spring celebrations and all year long, but you've wished for an ice cream element, be cheered: Salt & Straw's "The Carrot Cake" is here.
The limited-time dessert is priced at $79 and if you've got a party with about 10 to 20 people, everyone will get to try the gorgeous gateau.
The "rich cake-batter ice cream is marbled with a tangy cream cheese frosting, then sandwiched between layers of cinnamon-spiked, house baked, roasted carrot cake and tender cake crumbles," shares the artisanal ice cream company, which has scoop shops throughout Southern California.
The nutty topper is a pecan oatmeal streusel.
This isn't the only ice cream cake that the company has served up; The Cake, which is a birthday-ready fantasia with blackberry panache, is also available for ordering.
Find both The Cake and The Carrot Cake at local Salt & Straw scoop shops, or order online; either can be shipped nationwide.