What to Know "Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s"

The Petersen Automotive Museum's Mullin Grand Salon

The show is billed as the Miracle Mile museum's "largest exhibit" in 2025

Opens June 7; the exhibit will remain on view through April 2026

Museum admission required

Pop culture icons and "rare custom cars" will be in the spotlight

We're sadly running low on our supply of gigawatts and we can't remember exactly where we left our flux capacitor, but we do have a map that will get us to the Miracle Mile circa 2025.

That's where a time machine will be displayed, or rather a legendary set of wheels that has come to represent the art of time-traveling for millions of movie fans.

We are, of course, talking about a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, a film favorite that is both light as air and, as Marty McFly might say, "heavy," too.

And an actual DeLorean that was seen on the big screen in "Back to the Future," the 1985 sci-fi comedy film phenomenon, will soon join other amazing '80s and '90s vehicles at a new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit.

"Totally Awesome! Cars and Culture of the '80s and '90s" will celebrate a colorful cadre of fabulously cool cars that hailed from the innovative decades, with both film favorites and remarkable off-screen machines filling out the museum's Mullin Grand Salon starting June 7.

And we do mean remarkable: The powerful digital currents running through pop culture toward the end of the century inspired a new way of designing automobiles, with looks and features that were both current at the time and somehow futuristically fresh.

Joining the dazzling DeLorean on the impressive line-up? A 1986 Chevrolet Corvette Indy concept, a 1991 Koenig C62, and a Pac-Man Rod from 1984, as well as a collection of tubular titans of the age.

"This exhibit celebrates the cars people drove and dreamed of driving in the '80s and '90s," said Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

"From high-performance vehicles and pop culture icons to synth soundtracks and oversized shoulder pads, this exhibit is nostalgia in overdrive."

"We can't wait for visitors to experience this vibrant celebration of an era that redefined the road and pop culture."

A number of interactive elements will add vroom-vroom to the experience, including experiences drawn from the world of video games and the future-past technology that is synonymous with the era.

The pedal drops June 7, with a wrap-up set for April 2026.

But perhaps you've already visited April 2026, if you have your own flux capacitor and handy time machine? If so, then you surely know that having a car with '80s flair, and futuristic capacities, is just about as rad as it gets.