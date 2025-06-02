Cars with muscle will be on vroom-vroom view at this free car show

What to Know "29th Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show"

Original Farmers Market

The 2025 theme is "LA Strong: A Tribute to American Muscle Cars"

June 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry

65+ vintage cars are expected; several owners will be there to chat with visitors

The Original Farmers Market has a long history with the automobile — the replica of a Gilmore Oil Company station that sits on the property, and makes for an eye-catching photo spot, speaks to the corner's pedal-to-the-metal past — but things really rev up near the start of June.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nope, the racetrack that formerly sat near the legendary public market doesn't mystically return each spring, but there is a car show at the market, one that boasts a theme and dozens of vintage beauties.

And oh yes: Entry is free to the event happening at the fabled corner of Third & Fairfax, no ticket or reservation required.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's the "Gilmore Heritage Auto Show," and it is turning the key on its 39th anniversary June 7.

The Saturday spectacular will spotlight almost 70 automobiles that boast powerful lines and panache-packed personalities.

We are, indeed, talking about muscle cars, with vehicles like the 1970 Plymouth Cuda Highway Star and 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 set to stop by.

Both of those cars will appear courtesy of the Petersen Automotive Museum, which is a few blocks south of the market, just down Fairfax Avenue.

Custom cars will get the love, and some trucks will be in the chrome-sunny, take-a-closer-look line-up, too. Owners will be next to many of the cars to talk wheels, engines, and dashboards with visitors, so come ready with questions or at least a devotion to friendly chitchat.

The show's 2025 theme isn't solely about the marvels of the muscle car; it's also a love letter to our muscly megalopolis and its fantastic fortitude.

"This year's theme 'LA Strong: A Tribute to American Muscle Cars,' shares the market. It's an inspiring outlook that pays tribute to "... the resilience and unity of Angelenos."

"These vehicles symbolize the strength of a community that rides through thick and thin."

As always, the delicious eateries of the Original Farmers Market, from Magee's Kitchen to The Gumbo Pot, will be open during the show.

So stop by the world-famous market, have a memorable meal, then go "full muscle" as you stroll among these epic autos while soaking up the power, style, and personality they so easily exude.