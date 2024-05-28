A sweet ‘Summer Carnival of Cats' is tumbling into Tail Town Cat Café

What to Know Tail Town Cat Café at 1780 E. Washington Boulevard in Pasadena

Free; Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the adoption lounge is open to guests who are ages 6 and older; a ticketed after-party for guests 21+ is $25

The party will celebrate Tail Town's new nonprofit status; enjoy carnival-like games, refreshments, and cat cuddles

A cat, while not known for its tightrope skills, can elegantly strut across the back of a couch or along a shelf with an excess of ease.

Nor do our feline friends ride unicycles, though moving with utter grace, and sometimes quite quickly, is their furry forté.

Thus throwing a cute carnival in honor of cats, and an adorable cat café, seems like a purr-ty perfect idea, especially when the cat café is transitioning to nonprofit status.

Such a feline focus of the Summer Carnival of Cats Open House, a daytime celebration tumbling into Tail Town Cat Café in Pasadena on Saturday, June 1.

Entry to the cheerful, animal-championing get-together? Meow meow: It is totally free.

An adoption lounge featuring 30 to 40 rescue-ready felines will be a focus, while carnival-esque games — think Lightning Kitty Bingo and Cat Cornhole — and refreshments will add to the feel-good atmosphere.

Fortunes will be read, too; fingers and crossed paws that the future has plenty of feline energy for everyone who attends.

"To celebrate Tail Town's nonprofit status we're opening our doors during the day to allow the community to visit our lounge for free and get a glimpse at the amazing and loving work we do with cats," said Gwendolyn Mathers, acting executive director of Tail Town Cats.

"And for those that are interested, the Summer Carnival of Cats and Feline Faire will provide opportunities to help us raise funds and support our mission of housing rescue cats from shelters and the streets, and ultimately helping them all find loving homes."

A membership program will also make its debut during the celebration, and the chance to shop Tail Town merchandise.

And if you're 21 or older and want to stay for the after-party? You are invited. It is a ticketed event — a ticket is $25 — and you may want to secure your spot in advance via the site.

If you can't make the Summer Cat Carnival, Tail Town Cat Café always offers a cat-valcade of meow-tastic events; just keep your cat-eye focused on the nonprofit's calendar.