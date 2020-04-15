Catalina Island Just Sent the Mainland a Moving Message

What to Know Non-essential travel to Catalina Island is currently not permitted

There are ways to connect with Catalina, from coloring pages to webcams

A new video reminds us that "no man is an island"

Squishing sand between our toes?

That's on hold, unless you want to try it with some backyard dirt or any sand you have on hand. Sunshine on your face? Not on hold, though it may not be the briny-breezed sunshine you'd enjoy in Avalon.

Spotting a flying fish or a hill-grazing bison? That's happening later on, for most of us, at least those of us who don't have an address that includes "Catalina Island."

But Catalina, or rather the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, is seeking to connect with its faraway fans who are currently keeping extremely close to home.

How? Look for a fresh landing page, one that includes "... virtual activities to help visitors experience the magic of the island from afar."

Among those Catalina-beautiful treats? A video full of classic Catalina vistas and the reminder that we island-loving humans are not, in fact, islands.

The short and stunning love letter from the ever-enchanting isle, which is located 22 miles from Long Beach, reaffirms that non-essential travel to Catalina is not permitted at this time, but that there are uplifting ways to still find your salty-air'd bliss.

There's a live harbor webcam keeping an eye on the iconic Catalina Casino and other landmarks, as well as an underwater kelp cam, one that celebrates the incredible biodiversity found just off the island's stunning shoreline.

And coloring pages from the Catalina Island Conservancy? Print a few of those out for your animal-obsessed tots. Foxes, bald eagles, and other furry/feathery icons are featured.

Are you dreaming of a warm day spent in Avalon or Two Harbors, or an afternoon exploring the interior of Southern California's storied, Pacific-embraced idyll?

Make a virtual visit to Catalina Island now, as you plan for future visits still to come.