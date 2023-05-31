CatCon Tickets Are Meow on Sale

What to Know CatCon at Pasadena Convention Center

Aug. 5 and 6, 2023; (note that cats are not allowed)

$35-$150; kids ages 12 and under may attend for free

Preparing your cat for her day? This can require you to take several important steps.

First up? You'll want to make sure she has fresh water so that her little scratchy tongue has delicious and quenching H2O at the ready. And while you're by her bowls, you should make sure her yummy breakfast, be it salmon-flavored or chicken-themed, is good to go.

Finding her favorite toys, the ones that always seem to end up under the couch? She'll want those, too, and you might as well plump her bed while you're at it.

Likewise, prepping for a human-centered party that is a couple of months out, a festival created for feline-obsessed folks, requires a few essential steps.

And step #1, before you put together your cat costume or round up all your cat-loving buds? You'll want to secure your ticket, especially since catly conventions are often (read: always) quite popular.

Here's how to start: Prance on over to this site, the online headquarters for CatCon. The meowful meet-up is returning to the Crown City in early August 2023, and tickets are now on sale.

Good to know: This is a festival that's solely for humans, not felines, so your own sweetie will need to stay home. (There will be adoptable cats to meet at CatCon, and if you do meet a furever friend, you'll be able to depart at the end of the day with your new pal.)

If you've twitched your tail at past CatCons, you'll know that the large-scale event offers numerous delightful diversions.

Trying to take them all in may feel a bit like when your kitten is attempting to follow a fast-moving laser pointer, but beginning here, and keeping tabby, erm, tabs on the CatCon social sites is a solid start to being in the know.

A starry lineup of catfluencers will be in the meowse, erm, house —Adventure Cat Leo and Pancake Stickypaws are already booked — and several photo-fun opportunities await.

Look also for a lovely caboodle of cat-focused vendors; the tables will feature jewelry, wearables, and ear headbands, as well as, yes, goodies for felines, too (and not just humans).

Are you already prepping for this August-stravaganza of cat-tastic doings? Much like you arrange everything your own sweet animal needs, from toys to treats, each and every day?

Don't wait too long before pouncing on a ticket; get yours ear, or here, rather, for one of the calendar's most whimsical and whiskery jamborees.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Emcee Amber Maureen Lu (L) and Rhapsody Artajo (R) attend CatCon 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on October 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)