Catskills in SoCal: Enjoy a ‘Dirty Dancing'-inspired party at the Skirball

Don your resort wear and samba by the cultural center for a film screening, shuffleboard, and more.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Late Night! Dirty Dancing"
  • Skirball Cultural Center
  • June 6
  • 6:30-10 p.m.
  • $18 general; other ticketing tiers are available

As we linger in the doorway to summertime, when the season is full of promise and the world is in bloom, we're seeking a common goal that is both glad-hearted and fairly universal: To have, in the words of the seminal 1980s song, the time of our lives.

This pursuit would be made easier if we could simply slip into a '60s-era halter dress, the kind made for sashaying around a mountain resort, and pick up a few Twist tips courtesy of a lively dance lesson.

Oh yes: And a screening of "Dirty Dancing," the beloved 1987 film synonymous with the hit ballad "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," would truly summer-fy our worlds.

The Skirball Cultural Center understands our widely shared longings to enter the verdant and vivacious world of Baby and Johnny just as June gets going, and to help us out? An evening event dubbed "Late Night! Dirty Dancing" will don its petticoats and prance into the museum.

While the "Dirty Dancing" screening will be the spirited centerpiece of the June 6 party, there are other resort-worthy diversions to consider.

Those include the aforementioned Twist lessons, drag bingo with Miss Barbie-Q, Borscht Belt-inspired laughs with Eli Leonard, and the opportunity to admire the prints displayed in "Away in the Catskills: Summers, Sour Cream, and Dirty Dancing," a new exhibition from photographer Marisa J. Futernick.

The summer-ish scene will also include shuffleboard, too. Sweet.

We may not possess Baby's excellent dance moves, nor a scenic bridge to try them out on, but we can sashay by this site for tickets.

For this is truly "The Lift" that our summer needs, and while we may never attempt the iconic dance move that Baby and Johnny so perfectly perform near the movie's conclusion, we can find the lift we're seeking at the Skirball.

The Santa Monica Mountains may be a few thousand miles away from the Catskills, but as the cultural center team smartly suggests, our local hills will find their inner Catskills character for one magical evening.

