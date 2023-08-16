Celebrate ‘818 Day,' the Valley's very own holiday, at Topanga Social

What to Know Inspired by the area code, 818 Day is an offbeat holiday that honors the San Fernando Valley

The day is celebrated each year on 8/18

Topanga Social in Canoga Park will be a hub of 818 Day activities from Aug. 18 through Aug. 20, 2023; the weekend-long fun is presented by My Valley Pass and Valley Relics Museum

Basking in the sheer San-Fernando-Valley-ness of one of the world's most vivacious vales can be done 24/7/365, of course, but when 8/18 arrives?

That's a whole different matter, of course, for Aug. 18 has become widely and wonderfully known as "818 Day," an occasion for paying tribute to the Valley and all of its many charms.

The day's catchy handle springs from the longtime area code, yes, but you don't need to be an official 818-er to get into the swing of the celebration.

Visiting a business, restaurant, or favorite hangout in Tarzana, Northridge, or your go-to SVF spot is a fine way to show your devotion to all things 818.

But the 818-a-tude will rev especially high in Canoga Park, where Topanga Social will celebrate throughout the weekend.

Topanga Social

For 8/18/23 is a Friday, meaning 818 Day will jumpstart three days of Valley-centered activities.

A vintage gallery presented by the Valley Relics Museum is one showy centerpiece, but you'll want to also check out the arcade games, DJ tunes, and other upbeat happenings.

The Valley has long been synonymous with cinematic locations, so it won't surprise any film fan that vehicles with film-strong cred will show up in the parking lot. A DeLorean will be there, "Back to the Future" lovers, and "Ghostbusters" fans will want to haunt the Ecto-1.

Food has always been central to the Valley's sup-strong spirit, and several $8.18 specials will festoon the menus of the Topanga Social vendors.

The Shrimp Plate from Shrimp Daddy, a 1946 Pup from Tail o' the Pup, and a Crispy Cheeseburger at Amboy are among the delish deals.

We adore you, dear Valley, and when 8/18 pops up on the calendar? We'll be there, all to show our enduring loyalty to one of the greatest landscapes/food realms/culture-strong stretches anywhere.