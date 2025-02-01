Celebrate Black History Month at museums, parks, and cinemas around SoCal

What to Know Black History Month

Feb. 1-28

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will pay tribute to the month all February long; look for 60+ events on the cultural calendar

The California African American Museum, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Magic Castle, and other destinations around Los Angeles and beyond have programs, screenings, and celebrations on their February calendars

February is Black History Month, and cinemas, museums, and attractions around Southern California will honor achievements in Black culture, music, literature, art, education, and more, as well as the celebrated icons that have made history, through a variety of programs, events, and screenings.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate all month long by offering dozens of free Black History events on its cultural calendar.

The events include food tastings, art workshops, and documentary screenings; the participating parks include Del Aire Park in Hawthorne, El Cariso Park in Sylmar, Rimgrove Park in La Puente, and destinations around the county.

"Black History Month honors the triumphs, contributions, and resilience of African Americans throughout U.S. history," said Norma E. García-González, Director of Los Angeles County Parks.

"Too often, this history is minimized, marginalized, or erased, which is why we feel these LA County celebrations of Black history are also an important opportunity to uplift and highlight the Black community in LA County."

"Our parks celebrations will feature family-friendly activities that that honor Black history. These joyful and informative events help underscore that Black history is American history."

The California African American Museum will offer a Black History Month Zine Workshop on Feb. 8 and A Tribute to Black Legacy in Opera Feb. 27; the Exposition Park museum's annual King Day commemoration, which was rescheduled from January, will take place Feb. 17.

The Kingdom Day Parade, which was rescheduled from its original date on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, is set for Feb. 17; the start point is Western Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Pan African Film and Arts Festival celebrates its 33rd year with a cinematic slate featuring filmmakers around the globe. The acclaimed film festival will take place from Feb. 4-23 at The Culver Theater, Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15 and XD, and the Westfield Culver Shopping Center.

Oscar Sundays at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to "the exceptional Black artists who have been nominated for or won Oscars over the last 65 years."

Upcoming screenings include "Get Out" and "Judas and the Black Messiah"; find the full schedule and details at the Academy Museum site.

Enjoy a Tea with Dolls as the 44th Annual Black Doll Show comes to a conclusion at The William Grant Still Arts Center. Feel free to dress up as a doll you adore at the day of "community joy" and yummy tea; it's happening Feb. 15.

The Black History Festival is beloved tradition in Pasadena. The Robinson Park celebration will go forward Feb. 15, but note that the parade has been canceled due to the Eaton Fire.

Riverside's Black History Expo & Parade — "one of the largest and oldest of its kind in Southern California — will celebrate 45 years Feb. 8.

Head for Pan Pacific Park on Feb. 23 for the Los Angeles Black History Festival, a celebration that includes an African marketplace.

The San Bernardino County 57th Black History Month Parade and Expo will feature a car show, entertainment, and more; enjoy the uplifting festivity Feb. 22.

The Magic Castle will honor Black magicians with performances in every showroom at the Hollywood landmark from Feb. 3-9; the program will pay homage to "the history of African-American magicians and their impact on contemporary magic."

Los Angeles County Library has a bevy of effervescent Black History Month programs throughout February, including a Mystery Book Club, a STEAM event honoring legendary LA architect Paul Revere Williams, an art session devoted to Afrofuturism collages, poetry happenings, author talks, and so much more.

The events are happening at several library branches around town, so be sure to check out what your neighborhood branch has on the celebratory schedule.

The free Andell Family Sundays at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will draw its creative themes from "Imagining Black Diasporas: 21st-Century Art and Poetics"; the "drop-in workshops" are happening Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23.