Celebrate ‘Museum Store Sunday' Around Southern California

What to Know Museum Store Sunday is Nov. 27; 1,800+ museums stores around the nation will participate

The Gamble House is offering a special day of music, tours, and shopping

Several museums around the region will honor the day with deals and events

It just isn't possible to bring a whole museum home with us, though long to, we most definitely might.

After all, it won't fit in the trunk or backseat of the car, or on our lap as Metro speedily ferries us home, and attempting to put it in our bike basket?

We wouldn't even try.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Still, we do long for some sort of easy-to-hold, easy-to-adore memento of our museum visit, a gorgeous gewgaw or whimsical wearable or fact-packed book, or even a postcard or two.

The sort of interesting, uplifting, but not-so-massive items that, yes, can fit in a bike basket, on our lap or in the backseat of an automobile.

The museum store can help us here. Wherever you go, whether it is a remarkable cultural institution, a history-laden landmark, or a whiz-bang science-y spot, there are stores brimming with toys, tomes, and the touchstones that remind us of our amazing visits.

Museum Store Sunday is the annual bridge between museum mavens and these stellar shops, a yearly reminder that supporting this dimension of our favorite mind-growing destination can help support the museum's mission, goals, and programs.

And the important occasion is coming back around again, on Sunday, Nov. 27.

What does this mean? So many museums across the country — over 1,800 in 2022 — will participate by hosting an array of activities, offering savings, and connecting with customers in meaningful and memorable ways.

Several Southern California museum stores will offer deals and specials on Nov. 27, it is true, and a lengthy list of local participants may be found on the Museum Store Sunday site. But wait: A number of shops will start the savings earlier in the weekend, to coincide with Black Friday.

The Academy Museum Store will offer 20% off many cinematic goodies, while items marked 15% off will fill baskets, online and in-person, at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Your best bet? Swing by the social pages of those museums that are especially dear to your heart, to see what deals they might have and when they will have them. Some might occur on Black Friday, Museum Store Sunday, or throughout the holiday weekend.

And if you're looking for a Museum Store Sunday celebration? The Gamble House in Pasadena will celebrate over four festive hours on Nov. 27.

Live guitar music, a Drag Story Hour, house tours, craft workshops, and adoptable kittens are just part of the merriment; check out the whole schedule now.