Celebrate National Cheesecake Day With a Flavorful Fundraiser

The restaurant company will donate $1 to Feeding America from every slice of cheesecake sold on July 30 (all flavors), and 25 cents from every Basque Cheesecake sold from July 31, 2022 through July 29, 2023

We often trot out the words "rich" and "silky" when speaking of a particularly luxurious piece of fabric, but sinking the tines of a fork into a slice of cheesecake almost always prompts us to use those particular words, along with several others, including "yum" and "delicious" and "I seriously might eat the whole thing."

And on July 30, each and every year?

We're sinking our forks into slices of cheesecake, and yumming-out over the decadent experience, all while wondering if there is a flavor we haven't yet tried.

After all, the hearty gateau seems to boast as many flavors as ice cream, with caramel apple cheesecake, red velvet cheesecake, and the quintessential New York cheesecake popping up, with frequency, at our favorite eateries.

The Cheesecake Factory is forever pushing the appetizing envelope in this arena, and one glance at the cheesecake-packed pages of its famously sizable menu tells the tasty tale.

Now a Classic Basque Cheesecake, a crustless cheesecake hailing from Spain, is joining the luscious line-up.

If you're planning on indulging in this burnt-top, super-silky offering, or something else cheerful and ultra-cheesecakey on National Cheesecake Day, consider visiting The Cheesecake Factory, which will be fundraising for Feeding America on the food holiday.

That holiday, yep, is July 30, one of the tastiest occasions on the calendar.

"In addition to the $1 per slice donation on all flavors sold on National Cheesecake Day, for every slice of Classic Basque Cheesecake sold July 31, 2022 through July 29, 2023, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks," shares the company.

"The Cheesecake Factory is honored to commemorate National Cheesecake Day by continuing our longstanding support of Feeding America's hunger-relief efforts," said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

"We are also pleased to mark this special occasion by introducing our new Classic Basque Cheesecake. It's a completely different style of cheesecake than my mother's Original recipe, and we are looking forward to adding it to our menu."

For more on the give-back effort, the new flavor, and details on National Cheesecake Day, visit The Cheesecake Factory site now.