Celebrate National Dog Day with your best pal at Sofitel LA's ‘Yappy Hour'

What to Know Sofitel LA is hosting a "Yappy Hour" for people and pups

Friday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. (National Dog Day is Aug. 26)

Adoptable dogs will be there, too (Wagmore is a partner on the event)

The Dog Days of Summer can involve a sedate state of mind, a lighthearted approach to life, the sunniest stretch of the year, or a little bit of all of the above.

But if you're talking National Dog Day, you're talking about a specific date on the canine-loving calendar, a holiday that always trots into our worlds at the end of August, just about the time that those ol' Dog Days being to wind down.

It's Aug. 26, which you surely know, and we say "surely" as every pet store, site, and mailer keeps tabs on when the time to celebrate our tail-waggers will gleefully arrive.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But Sofitel LA is getting an early and ebullient jump on the party with a special National Dog Day Eve party on Friday, Aug. 25.

The happy hour — or rather "Yappy Hour" — begins at the oh-so-happy-hour-ish time of 5 o'clock and the place? You bet: It's the stylish hotel, the one that sits at the spot where Beverly Hills meets Los Angeles.

Dogs are invited (of course) and there'll be bites and beverages available for purchase. Wagmor is a partner in the event, and adoptable pooches will be in the house.

A photo booth will be on the premises because if you and your hound are in matching outfits, you'll want pictorial proof. And a giveaway? That's part of the Fido-centered fun, too.

It's a two-hour to-do, meaning you can get your little one home before dark and settled in for the night.

After all, they'll want to turn in early, seeing as how Aug. 25 is National Dog Day Eve. Who knows what dogly delights will await them when the official occasion arrives on Aug. 26?