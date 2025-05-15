Celebrate ‘The Power of Community' at Long Beach Pride

What to Know Long Beach Pride

May 17 and 18, 2025

The parade begins at Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue at 10 a.m. May 18

Other happenings include Festival Zones and Experiences, the "Ballroom Dance-off," and a George Michael tribute

"The Power of Community" is the 2025 theme

A sunny Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard always feels like something truly special, an uplifting moment that involves a sublime stretch of city splendor, plenty to do/see/enjoy, and, quite often, a certain ocean-y magic that fills the air.

But on one Sunday each year, this scenic Long Beach stretch grows even more glorious and joyful, thanks to a world-famous parade that dances with vibrant vivacity along the historic throughfare.

It's Long Beach Pride, of course, and while its panache-filled parade is most definitely a highlight of the big Pride Weekend fun, there are several stand-out celebrations dotting the full-to-overflowing calendar.

You'll want to go LBC over the May 17-18 weekend to join a music show, a dance-off, a tribute night, or a good-hearted gathering of old and new friends.

The theme of the 2025 event speaks to this inspiring concept: It's "The Power of Community," and you'll find this vibe at the Festival Zones, the clubs, and on Ocean Boulevard starting at 10 a.m. May 18.

It's the 42nd celebration for Long Beach Pride, an acclaimed nonprofit that is "... committed to the advancement of the LGBTQ+ community through visibility, advocacy, and celebration."

The parade grand marshals represent "local heroes and community icons," while the HYM the Rapper, Tori Kay, Tiancho, and a bevy of stars will perform at the festival.

LGBTQ+ vendors will also play a central role, with crafts, shopping, and dining experiences bringing the flavor to the party.

Your best bet, if this is your first time at Long Beach Pride or you're seeking a fresh way to connect with the large-scale celebration?

Check out the schedule on this site before heading for the LBC.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are official media partners of Long Beach Pride.