The Huntington

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon at The Huntington

Saunter by starlight through the newly expanded Chinese Garden while savoring music, bites for purchase, and sublime views.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Martha Benedict

What to Know

  • Sept. 18 and 19, 2021
  • 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • $35 general public, $30 members

A meaningful Mid-Autumn Moon Festival can include all sorts of special sweets, sublime sights, and leafy spots made for starlit strolling.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You might enjoy a beautifully made mooncake for starters, the sort of delectable that has long played a central role in traditional celebrations in China, or pause to watch a string quartet summon a melody that seems as though what the moon might sound like, if it was transformed into an orchestral arrangement.

And if you're at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens?

Walking among the water-wonderful elements, pretty pavilions, and bridges of the landmark's exquisite Chinese Garden might be just the joyful way you want to honor the venerable observance.

You can make that peaceful, reflection-deep journey over the final Saturday or Sunday night of the summer. For tickets to the San Marino garden's Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration in the Chinese Garden are now on sale.

Outdoor Fun Aug 10

A Popular Fall Attraction Will Re-Sprout in Santa Paula

Outdoor Fun Jul 31

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Hatch Again This Fall

A ticket gives you entry to the world-famous garden by night, a rare treat, and the chance to savor live music over a few quietly festive hours.

Food will be for sale, too, in the recently debuted Jade Court Cafe. The Terrace of Shared Delights will also have dining choices, should you want to make an evening out.

This event does sell out, so securing your admission well before summer's conclusion is advised.

Autumn is on the breeze, and our shimmery satellite will soon rise above one of the most glorious gardens around, giving those who seek a sweet evening outdoors, in a beautiful setting, a chance to commune with nature, the night, and other moon mavens in attendance.

This article tagged under:

The HuntingtonSan MarinoOutdoor FunMoonNighttime
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us