Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon at The Huntington

What to Know Sept. 18 and 19, 2021

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

$35 general public, $30 members

A meaningful Mid-Autumn Moon Festival can include all sorts of special sweets, sublime sights, and leafy spots made for starlit strolling.

You might enjoy a beautifully made mooncake for starters, the sort of delectable that has long played a central role in traditional celebrations in China, or pause to watch a string quartet summon a melody that seems as though what the moon might sound like, if it was transformed into an orchestral arrangement.

And if you're at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens?

Walking among the water-wonderful elements, pretty pavilions, and bridges of the landmark's exquisite Chinese Garden might be just the joyful way you want to honor the venerable observance.

You can make that peaceful, reflection-deep journey over the final Saturday or Sunday night of the summer. For tickets to the San Marino garden's Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration in the Chinese Garden are now on sale.

A ticket gives you entry to the world-famous garden by night, a rare treat, and the chance to savor live music over a few quietly festive hours.

Food will be for sale, too, in the recently debuted Jade Court Cafe. The Terrace of Shared Delights will also have dining choices, should you want to make an evening out.

This event does sell out, so securing your admission well before summer's conclusion is advised.

Autumn is on the breeze, and our shimmery satellite will soon rise above one of the most glorious gardens around, giving those who seek a sweet evening outdoors, in a beautiful setting, a chance to commune with nature, the night, and other moon mavens in attendance.