Celebrate YoungArts Week+ Over Six Virtual and Vibrant Evenings

142 artists will be in the spotlight, including at least three dozen Californians

Jazz, dance, singing, film, visual arts, more

Discovering your creative fire early on in life can be a true gift.

For finding that you possess the bright sun of pure inspiration inside, and you can access its power to create a thousand different wonderful things, from thrilling dance performances to memorable music pieces, is a life-changing moment.

Artists who've discovered their inner light, and ability to create, are regularly spotlighted in many wonderful ways on our stages, in our galleries, and via our screens.

And one of the strongest sources for raising the profiles of great artists on the rise? The National YoungArts Foundation.

The organization is at the forefront of finding and lauding the burgeoning talents of singers, dancers, painters, and actors who are just hitting their sublime strides.

January's cold days may be wrapping up, but a vibrancy is aglow on our screens as the first month ends, thanks to the foundation's event-packed National YoungArts Week+.

It's happening virtually over six nights, all online, and some 142 young creators will be featured in a host of compelling categories.

The ages of the artists you'll be seeing? They're 15 to 18 years old, truly making them the artists to watch for decades to come.

On night #1, which takes place on Monday, Jan. 25? Lauded performer Josh Groban is the host.

Something notable from what is sure to be a notable night?

"Together, a short film" will screen. The visual event is "... a fundraiser that brings together artwork from notable artists —including KAWS and Shephard Fairey — in a short animated film with individual frames available for purchase."

On the second night of the richly entertaining week? A jazz concert is adding big notes to the centerstage, while a theatrical performance will bring that footlights-fantastical energy.

There's lots more to come, too, all the way through Jan. 30, so take a look at the schedule now and decide which evenings you'd like to sign on for (note that the start times are all 8 p.m. Eastern).

Something sweet, if you're a longtime booster of the Golden State's up-and-coming creatives?

Over 35 Californians will be part of the 2021 showcase.

"We are thrilled to be able to continue and build upon our support for early career artists across all disciplines. The tools that we provide our award winners at every level will not only help them to thrive artistically, but also enrich their connections within the community," said YoungArts Executive Director, Jewel Malone.

Do you think this is something you'd love to participate in, or do you know a student who deserves art-forward recognition? Sign up here, for more information, or dig deeper into the comprehensive site.

Pictured: artist Kaylee Arzu