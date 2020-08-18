Celebrating ‘A Century of Votes for Women'

What to Know The Natural History Museum has an online exhibit called "Rise Up L.A.: A Century of Votes for Women."

Free online conversations will pay tribute to the 19th Amendment while looking ahead

The Hollywood Heritage Museum has a film-themed evening in honor of the centennial on Aug. 19 ($15 non-members)

Aug. 18, 2020 marks the centennial of the passage of 19th Amendment, a monumental moment that protected and ensured women had the constitutional right to cast their vote.

And while local parades, gatherings, and other in-person events have been canceled in response to the pandemic, those looking to pay tribute to the important anniversary have found hallowed happenings online, the sort of look-back, look-forward festivities that possess both hope and gravitas.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is at the forefront of the 2020 virtual goings-on, thanks to its online exhibit "Rise Up L.A.: A Century of Votes for Women."

The Exposition Park museum, which is temporarily closed, shared a bit about the show, which spotlights " ...everyday women who shaped the suffrage movement and the political landscape through voting, community organizing and by fighting for rights in the workplace, classroom, and community from the turn of the century through the current moment."

The exhibit is free to peruse, so take some time to explore now.

Eager to hear a conversation inspired by the show? Tune in at 6 p.m. PDT on Aug. 18 for "Rise Up Los Angeles Oral Stories Project," which will delve into aspects of the exhibit. A trio of women featured in "Rise Up" will join the online event.

And a three-part online series called "How Have Women’s Protests Changed History?" begins on Aug. 20. Zócalo and NHMLAC are partners on the discussions, with parts two and three happening in September and December respectively.

The Hollywood Heritage Museum is also hosting a virtual event on Aug. 19.

"The National American Woman Suffrage Association, led by Ruth Hanna McCormick, produced the feature film YOUR GIRL AND MINE (now lost) to convince Congress to pass enfranchisement for women. Though their effort failed, their landmark work helped forward the cause, with the production of the film as compelling as any movie."

Call it an interesting cinematic dimension to the story of suffragette movement, one that is as timely as ever. Join the film-themed, history-minded gathering, from home, for $15.