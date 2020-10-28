Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall Will Soon Reopen

What to Know Nov. 3 reopening; advance reservations only

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spending an hour at Centennial Farm, the big red barn and adjacent pens found at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, is a woolly, oink-adorable, utterly moo-ful must for many Southern California families.

It matters not if you're a person who is obsessed with squeal-happy piglets (so basically all of us), or if you gravitate to the noble bovines found lowing within the barn: The animal-filled outdoor spread has something sweet to offer.

It's been closed since the springtime, like so many places, and while the OC Fair went virtual over part of July and August 2020, complete with its popular Pig Cam, Centennial Farm remained shuttered.

Families had to put their furry outings on hold, and look to the future.

That future arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 3 when both the critter-cute destination and Heroes Hall reopen to visitors.

Visitors with reservations, that is.

Booking your stop-by in advance will be essential, and getting to know the limited schedule is important, too.

Both destinations, which are found "next door" to each other at the OC Fair & Event Center, will be open each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 o'clock.

Once you have your reservation, you'll want to park at Gate 1. Parking, like admission to both places, is free.

It's moving news that Heroes Hall, a museum devoted to veterans, is reopening just ahead of Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Currently on view? "Private Charles J. Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific."

"Through his watercolor paintings and sketches, Miller, of the U.S. Army, shares his story of a soldier’s experience during World War II in the South Pacific," shared the Heroes Hall staff.

"He used limited resources – from large sheets of paper to the insides of cigarette cartons – to create powerful works of art. The exhibit is on loan from The Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, NH."

There will be a number of safety protocols in place, including temperature checks. Please review everything you need to know before making your reservation at either Heroes Hall or Centennial Farm, and do remember your face covering.

"We are very excited to welcome our guests back to Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall," said Michele Richards, OC Fair & Event Center CEO.

"These venues are really the heart and soul of our fairgrounds year-round and we have all missed doing what we do best – educating and entertaining. I know our animals at the Farm are especially anxious to see visitors again."