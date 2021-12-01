Centennial Farm's ‘Discovery Days' Offer Educational Awws

What to Know Centennial Farm is located at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa; it's open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discovery Days happen on select dates; reservations can be made online

Admission is free; donations are welcome

Watching Pig Cam, the straight-from-Costa-Mesa live feed that puts the curly-tail'd spotlight on some of the perfectly porcine residents of Centennial Farm?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Plenty of snout supporters do just that, frequently, and not just during the summertime spectacular known as the OC Fair.

But there are ways to connect with the pigs, chicks, and other denizens of the OC Fair & Event Center's famous farm beyond its popular webcam, and outside of the annual fair's warm-weather window.

Those ways include Discovery Days, the open-to-the-public events that give kids, families, and people who want to learn more about the big red barn, and the animals that live there, the chance to do so on a non-fair weekday, when life around the farm is a little less hectic.

Discovery Days started again in November, and there are several select dates straight ahead.

So what sort of activities might a visitor enjoy while there? You might watch an oxen demonstration, or discover how a tiny chick grows into a bigger chick, and radish seed planting? That's on the schedule for the kids.

You can read more here, and learn about a learning-cool opportunity to visit an in-the-city farm that bustles with bovine, feathery cuties, and, yes, those obsessed-over pigs.

The OC Fair will be back around in the summer of 2022, with chances to stand near various pens, all to get a peek at the pigs and other critters.

But consider a weekday in the fall or winter, one that will allow you to savor the farm experience at length, with a deeper look at the world of agriculture and animals.

And if you can't make it during a Discovery Day? Centennial Farm is open to the public daily, from 9 a.m. to 3 o'clock; visitors may stroll the grounds and see the various displays, exhibits, and the farm animals, too.